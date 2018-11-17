News
Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party leader decides to change his election campaign format
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman—and oligarch MP—Gagik Tsarukyan will take part in the snap parliamentary election campaign of the party and will be in various cities of the republic, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“But, unlike previous campaigns, this time the meetings [with voters] will not be in [town] squares, but in halls.

“Tsarukyan assesses the situation quite properly, realizing that filling the squares will no longer will succeed,” Zhamanak wrote.

Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
