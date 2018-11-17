The Times: Russian expected to take over Interpol

Russian Alexander Prokopchuk is favourite to be the next head of Interpol, the Times reported.
According to the source, the vice-president of Interpol, Prokopchuk, gained irreversible momentum before the elections, scheduled for November 21, and its success looks virtually guaranteed.
The second candidate for the presidency of the international criminal police organization will be the current acting President of Interpol, Kim Jong Yang of South Korea.
Three days ago, it became known that the French authorities closed the case of the disappearance of the former head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei. On October 7, Chinese authorities reported the arrest of 64-year-old Meng Hongwei on suspicion of violating the law.