Armenia’s “We” alliance unveils logo

The “We” (Menk) alliance has publicized its logo for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.
The electoral list of this coalition—which comprises the Republic and the Free Democrats Parties—is headed by Republic Party leader, MP and ex-PM Aram Sargsyan. Next on the list are Free Democrats Party Chairman and former MP Khachatur Kokobelyan and Vice-Chairperson Anzhela Khachatryan, respectively.
Eleven political forces will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.
And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.