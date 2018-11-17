Armenia border villagers block road, demand return of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijan

A protest rally is taking place in Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.
The demonstrators demand the return of their fellow villager Karen Ghazaryan, who is captured by Azerbaijan.
The protesters told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they have blocked the road leading to Bagratashen checkpoint at the border with Georgia.
Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan village, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured on July 15.
The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Friday announced that he had petitioned to the UN and the Council of Europe commissioners, in connection with having Ghazaryan returned to Armenia, and that relevant work was being done also in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.