Saturday
November 17
Saturday
November 17
ՀայEngРусTür
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 700 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 80 times, from November 11 to 17.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 700 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army strictly adhere to the ceasefire, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat duty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
