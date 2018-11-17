Azerbaijan sends note of protest to France amid Bako Sahakyan's visit

Armenia acting PM creating mechanism for incorporating best professionals into public administration

Merkel admits her mistakes in migration policy

White House respects court decision to restore CNN reporter press pass

European Parliament urges Amazon to stop selling Soviet-themed merchandise

Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections

35-year old man jumps off Yerevan bridge

Woman killed during French fuel protest

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 700 shots in passing week

Armenia border villagers block road, demand return of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijan

The Times: Russian expected to take over Interpol

Pence: US still hopes for improving relations with China

Lavrov says West attempts to establish new “lodgment” against Russia

Armenia’s “We” alliance unveils logo

Armenia President, Italy military industry company CEO discuss prospects for cooperation

New charges brought against jailed Turkish human rights activists

Trump has been questioned

Karabakh President arrives in US

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party leader decides to change his election campaign format

Armenian young children die in Russia village

Armenia acting PM to demand explanations from Belarus, Kazakhstan presidents

Denmark withholds aid to Tanzania after anti-gay comments

EU and NATO launch civil-military crisis management exercise

New Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan appointed

Pashinyan visits Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

Rare animal skeletons dating back to 1880 stolen from Sydney University

Cyclone 'Gaja' kills 11 people in India

Avalanche risk prompts shutdown of Stepantsminda-Lars road

Lawyer in rape trial links thong with consent

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.11.2018

Yerevan Mayor receives EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalsk

UK's May vows 'to see this through' on Brexit

US Congressman warns about upcoming sanctions on Russia

Mnatsakanyan: I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding

Hariri backs Saudi Arabian decision on Khashoggi case

EU calls on China for concessions on WTO reform

Israeli to hold snap elections

Italy association of building constructors interested in activities in Armenia

CoE Secretary General concerned over Turkish professors’ detention

Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia received no offers from US on arms purchase

Dollar continues to “weaken” in Armenia

PM of Australian state of Victoria pledges $35 thousand for Armenian Community Center

Pentagon presents report on F-35 fighters sale to Turkey

Armenia acting PM signs decision regarding Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Acting FM: Iran is an important partner of Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party announces election campaign slogans

Acting FM: Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s position

Armenia ruling party MP: New parliament will be able to counter the government

Bruno Le Maire: World is facing new cold trade war

Trump's plan to create space armed forces may cost up to $5-10 billion

Turkey has another audio recording of Khashoggi murder

Up to 63 killed in California wild fires

Dissolved Armenia parliament ruins adoption of RPA-proposed draft bills

SpaceX launches its 18th rocket

Armenian MP of Turkey says interior minister is biggest threat to country

Georgia presidential runoff slated for November 28

Liberman says truce wuth Hamas is a capitulation

Two leaders of Khmer Rouge regime found guilty of genocide

EBRD representative to Armenia official: You can rely on us

Acting PM and Defense Minister watch military drills (PHOTO)

Armenia’s General Consulate in Russia follows situation at Upper Lars checkpoint

US embassy supports Career and Entrepreneurship Fair in Yerevan

Dead body with missing eye balls, fingers tissues found in Armenia village

All-Armenian Fund annual Phonethon kicks off in France

Representatives of Armenia’s Ombudsman to hold around-the-clock monitoring of election campaign

Armenia Ombudsman: We are concerned about Karen Ghazaryan’s fate

Armenia Ombudsman prepares special report on shooting at Armenian border villages

Yerevan hosts Big Data Forum on the Initiative of Ucom and IE Business School

US considering Fethullah Gülen extradition to Turkey

Armenia legislature to convene another special session

Yerevan man arrested in connection with beating wife to death

Karabakh Presidents visits Phonethon Center in Paris

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party has “appetite” for coalition government?

Bloomberg: Company founded by Armenians is $1.7bn business

Armenian is featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list of industrial innovators for 2019

More than half of Britons are now against Brexit

Iran's response to S Arabia’s prattle will be 'silent' but 'painful'

Saudi foreign minister: Khashoggi case should not be politicized

Saudi crown prince has 'absolutely nothing to do' with Khashoggi murder: foreign minister

Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early elections

US envoy for Iran warns EU banks, firms against non-dollar Iran trade

Study shows U.S. war cost since 9/11 may top 6 trillion dollars next year

Pashinyan visits Megerian Carpet Company and has working lunch with Harvard University’s Armenian graduates

US sanctions 17 Saudis for role in Khashoggi murder

Trump to meet Kim Jong Un in 2019

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.11.2018

Putin plans to discuss New START, INF Treaty with Trump

Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now

Kocharyan's attorney: We are likely to file complaint to ECHR

Turkey comments on Saudi explanation of Khashoggi murder

Czech Embassy presents Armenian translation of Milan Kundera’s work

Armenia cassation court rules on appeal linked to 2nd president’s remanding in custody

Putin: Russia fine with oil price of around $70 per barrel

European Parliament still hopes UK will return to EU

Armenia army chief visits Bulgaria

Armenia former ranking security official arrested again

Armenia cassation court considers appeal linked to 2nd President’s remanding in custody

ADB approves $50 million loan for Armenia

2 British ministers quit over Brexit deal