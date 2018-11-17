White House respects court decision to restore CNN reporter press pass

The White House respected the court’s decision to restore accreditation to CNN reporter Jim Acosta, CNBC reported.
A spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has promised that Acosta’s press pass will be restored.
"Today, the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter's hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future," Sanders said. "There must be decorum at the White House.”
As reported earlier, during the press conference CNN reporter Acosta asked Trump about the so-called migrant caravan from Mexico,Trump replied , but Acosta kept asking clarifying questions. After the exchange of words, the President said that he would no longer answer Acosta's questions, since he had asked them enough. However, the reporter proceeded asking.
A White House staffer took his microphone before Trump called him a "rude, terrible person.