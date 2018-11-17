News
Armenia village stabbing case solved
Armenia village stabbing case solved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A stabbing occurred Thursday, in Astghadzor village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

The victim was a 35-year-old man.

Police have found out that a 43-year-old resident of this rural community had stabbed the victim with a pocket knife, and on a village street.

A criminal case was opened on the same day, and the said 43-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect’s house and auxiliary premises were searched, and dried cannabis was found inside containers.

Forensic examinations have been commissioned.

The preliminary investigation is still in progress.
This text available in   Հայերեն
