Woman killed during French fuel protest

Woman has been killed in France, during a protest rally against a rise in fuel prices, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.
The demonstrators are trying to block motorways and access to fuel depots in a grassroots movement dubbed the “yellow vests,” Reuters reported.
According to the source, a driver panicked when she saw protesters barring the way and accelerated, hitting and killing a woman demonstrator, Castaner and the local prefect said in televised comments.