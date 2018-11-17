News
Woman killed during French fuel protest
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Woman has been killed in France, during a protest rally against a rise in fuel prices,  Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

The demonstrators are trying to block motorways and access to fuel depots in a grassroots movement dubbed the “yellow vests,” Reuters reported.

When blocking the road in the south-east of the country, Savoie, the driver panicked when he saw the protesters blocking her way and increased speed, knocking down a woman who had participated in the rally to death.

According to the source, a driver panicked when she saw protesters barring the way and accelerated, hitting and killing a woman demonstrator, Castaner and the local prefect said in televised comments.
