Armenia acting PM creating mechanism for incorporating best professionals into public administration

YEREVAN. – The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is creating a mechanism for incorporating the best professionals into public administration.
“People are complaining that being a highly professional, a high[-level] organizer, they often are unable to get in touch with the prime minister of the country and to offer their services for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan wrote in this regard, in particular, on Facebook. “To fill this gap, I have decided to create a working, consulting mechanism.
“I urge all those people who are convinced that they are worthy of finding a place in various domains of public administration (…) to send their CV and motivation letter to the [email protected] Email.
“I will [personally] meet with the candidates, as needed.
“[But] the selection of personnel is a highly discretionary process in this case too, and [therefore] please do not feel offended or rejected in any case.”