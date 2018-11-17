News
Analyst: Armenia trails behind Azerbaijan in development of intellectual capital
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia needs to reach and pass Azerbaijan in the development of intellectual capital, analyst Gagik Harutyunyan stated at a press conference on Saturday.

As per the analyst, in order to worthily address the challenges which Armenia faces today, it is essential to develop the country’s main capital: intellect and high-quality personnel.

“The main accomplishment of the third Republic [of Armenia]—the victory of Karabakh War—became possible thanks to technology and human capital,” Harutyunyan noted. “But we lost that advantage [over Azerbaijan] in the following years.”

The analyst added that, as case in point, today Azerbaijani universities rank higher than Armenian institutions of higher education.
