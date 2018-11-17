Iran declares readiness to carry out anti-terrorist operation in Pakistan

Iran is prepared to carry out anti-terror operations in Pakistan, Abdol-Reza Rahmani-Fazli told reporters on Saturday.
According to him, the terrorists transported dozens of kidnapped border guards to the Pakistan.
“If we have refused to operate on the other side of the border so far, it has been merely because we wanted to respect Pakistan’s sovereignty,” Press TV reported quoting the minister.
According to him, Iran expects Pakistan to complement the cooperation and also to enhance security cooperation in border areas.
If Pakistan cannot act against the terrorists for any reason, Iran is ready to conduct operations on the territory of Pakistan, with the permission of Islamabad, the minister noted.
As reported earlier, the terrorists have kidnapped 14 representatives of the Iranian Armed Forces.