Trump awaits briefing on Khashoggi murder with Sec of State Pompeo, CIA Saturday

President Donald Trump awaited a briefing Saturday from the CIA on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after a U.S. official said American intelligence agencies had concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing, CNBC reported.
The Saudi government has denied that claim.
"We haven't been briefed yet. The CIA is going to be speaking to me today," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House for a visit to California. "As of this moment we were told that he did not play a role. We're going to have to find out what they have to say."
Trump said he will be talking with "the CIA later and lots of others" while he was on Air Force One, and would also speak with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In his remarks outside the White House, the president spoke of Saudi Arabia as "a truly spectacular ally in terms of jobs and economic development."
"I have to take a lot of things into consideration" when deciding what measures to take against the kingdom.
Trump's remarks came as the State Department on Saturday said the U.S. government has not made a final conclusion on who was involved in Kashoggi's killing.
"Recent reports indicating that the U.S. government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. "There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi."