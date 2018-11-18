EU calls to continue investigation into Khashoggi murder

The EU took note of the announcement by Saudi authorities on 15 November on the latest developments over investigation into Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, yet the need remains to shed full clarity on the circumstances surrounding this horrendous crime as well as to ensure accountability for all those responsible for it, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
“The beginning of a judicial process should be a step towards accountability. Due process will be an important element to ensure justice in this case, which the international community has been asking for and the family and friends of the late Jamal Khashoggi deserve. It is the longstanding position of the European Union to oppose the death penalty in all cases and under all circumstances.
Together with our international partners we will watch closely the result of the investigation and we will continue to stress that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure that something like this can never happen again,” the statement reads.
Earlier President Donald Trump said they would present a full report on the murder in the next two days.
Washington Post reported quoting its sources that CIA believes the Saudi prince was behind the murder of the journalist.