Participants of APEC summit fail to agree on final document

The participants of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit have failed to agree on the final document because of trade disagreements between the U.S. and China for the first time since 1993.
The growing U.S.-China trade dispute escalated at the summit in Port Moresby, as Vice President Mike Pence and President Xi Jinping traded barbs in their speeches on Saturday, Bloomberg reported.
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau said that the sides failed to reach an agreement because of “differing visions on particular elements in regard to trade”.