Israel’s Netanyahu to take over as defense minister too

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he will assume the defense minister’s position as well.
In this capacity, Netanyahu pledged to ensure the security of southern Israel, which is constantly shelled from the Gaza Strip, RIA Novosti reported.
Last week, Russian-speaking politician Avigdor Lieberman was dismissed as Israel’s Minister of Defense, and he explained his resignation with the fact that he did agree with the cessation of military actions against Palestinian factions and the relaxation of economic sanctions.