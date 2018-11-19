Karabakh has deep respect toward Armenian Relief Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Sunday visited the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Western USA Regional Executive Board, in Los Angeles, and met with members of this organization.
The Artsakh state building process, its social and economic development, regional processes, and Homeland-Diaspora ties were discussed, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, President Sahakyan extended his gratitude to the ARS for its consistent assistance to Artsakh, and pointed to the deep respect which this organization enjoys in Karabakh.