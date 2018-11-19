Armenia acting PM: Our political team fulfilled all its commitments to people (PHOTOS)

The political team that organized the revolution has fulfilled all its obligations it had assumed before the people.
Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday stated the aforesaid in Martuni, as he addressed those assembled at the town center.
As an example of fulfilling these obligations, he noted that the nonviolent, velvet revolution had become a reality in Armenia with the support of the people.
And reflecting on the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, Pashinyan stated that the fate of Armenia was now in the hands of its people.
“We [the ruling Civil Contract Party], like all [other] political forces, will come and ask for a [parliamentary] mandate from you,” the acting PM noted. “We need your vote in order to make an economic revolution in the country. (…). [But] you have to decide who will be prime minister over the next five years.”
Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.
And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.