ARF will not be a part of new government

YEREVAN. – ARF Dashnaktsutyun’s biggest mistake was joining the coalition governments where ARF had no decisive voice, head of ARF parliamentary group Armen Rustamyan told reporters.
This was the reason the party failed to solve many tasks, as the coalition partners were acting at their own discretion, Rustamyan said.
Speaking about the probable future government, the representative of ARF noted that in all likelihood the “My Step” bloc would be able to form a majority in parliament and in the government. In this case, ARF are not going to become a part of the government, even if they are very much asked to.