RPA: Azerbaijan has no relation to CSTO
YEREVAN. – Head of the Republican Party of Armenia faction Vahram Baghdasaryan expressed negative assessment of the statements made by the Belarus foreign ministry.

“Similar rhetoric is unacceptable at international platforms, moreover, when it comes to the relations of an ally and a friend, and given that CSTO is a family,” Baghdasaryan said.

At the same time Baghdasaryan admitted that there were omissions from the Armenian side. Yuri Khachaturov was appointed as a Secretary General of the entire organizations, and when it came to his arrest, the leaders of the partner states had to be informed, Baghdasaryan said.

 Anyhow, the situation is not in the interests of Armenia and it is fraught with difficulties, and it is necessary to put an end to similar rhetoric, he emphasized.

As to talks about CSTO between the Belarus President and Azerbaijani ambassador, Baghdaaryan noted that there are different opinions, but we need to state – Azerbaijan has no relation to the CSTO.

Asked whether there was a negative attitude from Belarus in the past, Vahram Baghdasaryan noted that if there was any they never expressed it publicly. When asked about Vladimir Putin’s silence on the matter and further events, Baghdasaryan suggested that the upcoming December 6th is unlikely to be a friendly get-together.
