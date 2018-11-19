Couple dies on the way to their wedding in US

Loved ones are mourning a New Jersey couple who died in a chain reaction crash on I-78 while on the way to their wedding, NBC reported.

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and her fiancé, Joseph Kearney, were driving on I-78 westbound in Windsor Township, Berks County, on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Traffic was heavy at the time in both westbound lanes due to an earlier crash at mile marker 32.5. A tractor-trailer traveling westbound was unable to stop for the traffic ahead. It struck the couple’s vehicle, which was then pushed into the back of another tractor-trailer and set off a chain reaction crash that included three more tractor-trailers.

The couple’s vehicle and two of the tractor-trailers caught fire. Schurtz and Kearney were both killed in the crash while three other people were hurt.

Schurtz and Kearney were on their way to their wedding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the time of the accident.