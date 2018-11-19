Prosperous Armenia to decide on joining coalition after elections

YEREVAN. – Secretary of the Tsarukyan bloc Vahe Enfiyajyan gave an evasive answer when asked whether Prosperous Armenia party led by Gagik Tsarukyan is ready to become a part of the coalition government if “My Step” bloc wins the elections.

The politician went on insisting that the people will decide when voting for a certain political force.

Asked whether the Prosperous Armenia is afraid of being in opposition to Nikol Pashinyan, the parliamentarian said “the politicians are never afraid of something”, and Prosperous Armenia had been always guided by “the feeling of responsibility”.

“If we see mistakes, we are not afraid of pointing at them,” he assured.

The political council of the party will decide on further moves after the elections, Enfiyajyan added