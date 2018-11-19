Acting Premier: There are 3 million “PMs” in Armenia

There are three million “prime ministers” in the Republic of Armenia; and that’s how it should be.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday noted the abovementioned in Martuni, at the events devoted to the 190th anniversary of this town.
“We are a people who have a very high self-esteem,” he noted. “I consider that [the fact that] there are three million ‘prime ministers’ in our country isn’t a disadvantage, but an advantage.
“The [actual] Prime Minister’s status is but one. But with their accountability, there are three million ‘prime ministers’ in the Republic of Armenia; and that’s how it should be.”
The acting PM stressed that this is what they mean when they say that power in Armenia belongs to the people.
Also, Pashinyan called on the people to responsibly decide the fate of their votes in the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections.
“[Unlike in the past,] now you will make a decision,” the acting PM said, in particular.
Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.
And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.