Google News Vice-president news aggregator Richard Gingras did not rule out that the service will be closed in the EU if Brussels accepts a “link tax.”
"We would not like to see that happen in Europe. Right now what we want to do is work with stakeholders," Richard Gingras, Google's vice president of news, told The Guardian.
The company will take the final decision after it has read the final text of the law.
Earlier, the European Parliament's Committee on Legislation approved a bill on which Internet services will have to pay a license fee to authors for used artistic and news content.