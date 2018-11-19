News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 19
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Google News may stop working in EU over "link tax”
Google News may stop working in EU over "link tax”
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Google News Vice-president news aggregator Richard Gingras did not rule out that the service will be closed in the EU if Brussels accepts a “link tax.”

"We would not like to see that happen in Europe. Right now what we want to do is work with stakeholders," Richard Gingras, Google's vice president of news, told The Guardian

The company will take the final decision after it has read the final text of the law.

Earlier, the European Parliament's Committee on Legislation approved a bill on which Internet services will have to pay a license fee to authors for used artistic and news content.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
WSJ: Zuckerberg warns Facebook employees over working "at war”
The head of the company demanded from Facebook top managers…
 Bloomberg: Company founded by Armenians is $1.7bn business
ServiceTitan Inc. proves that even plumbing can be a billion-dollar technology business…
 Armenian is featured on Forbes 30 under 30 list of industrial innovators for 2019
Hripsime Rema Matevosyan has cofounded Swiftera, a high-altitude imaging company...
 First Armenia-made military robot tested
SCORPION IS-15 can move with speed of 40 km per hour...
 Facebook Messenger will soon let you delete sent messages
Confirmation of the upcoming feature is contained in the release notes ...
 Ucom’s uCloud solutions prices down by 20%
uCloud enables corporate clients to unify various types of servers in a single space...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news