EU Council supports draft treaty on Brexit conditions

The Council of Ministers for Common Affairs of the 27 countries remaining in the EU on Monday supported the Union’s Brexit draft agreement, AP reported.
“The ministers support the overall package" of 585 pages that make up the agreement and the principle of a one-off extension of the transition period which is supposed to be limited to the end of 2020 at this stage,” EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said.
An extraordinary summit of the 27 EU member states on this issue is scheduled for November 25.