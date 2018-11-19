News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Armenia, Philippines initiate talks for labor deal
Armenia, Philippines initiate talks for labor deal
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Philippines and Armenia are discussing the possibility of a bilateral labor agreement, Moscow-based Philippine diplomats said, Business World reported.

In the statement by the Philippine Embassy in Moscow, the Embassy’s Second Secretary and Vice Consul Jeffrey A. Valdez met officials from the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the labor deal on October 30 in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

“The Embassy wants to be proactive in extending assistance to Filipinos under its jurisdiction,” said Ambassador to Russia Carlos D. Sorreta, noting that “a bilateral labor agreement is an important step in that direction.”

The initiative was proposed by the Philippine side in the hopes of increasing the number of Filipinos living and working in Armenia.

The Embassy noted that the increasing popularity of Armenia as a tourist destination, especially among Filipinos based in the Middle East, contributed to the growing number of Filipinos settling in Armenia.

According to the Philippine Embassy, an estimated 300 Filipinos currently reside in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Armenia President, Italy military industry company CEO discuss prospects for cooperation
Armen Sarkissian is on a working visit to Italy…
 Dollar continues to “weaken” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country...
 EBRD representative to Armenia official: You can rely on us
The acting minister of economic development and investments received head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Resident Office in Armenia...
 ADB approves $50 million loan for Armenia
“ADB is committed to helping the Government of Armenia improve its economic growth…
 Dollar loses value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news