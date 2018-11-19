Armenia's acting Defense Minister arrives in Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

EU urges Taliban to enter into peace talks

Former minister: Armenia must keep position of CSTO secretary until the end of its term

Dollar continues to fall in Armenia

Belarus to supply weapons to Azerbaijan

Ex-official: There is great temptation to put pressure on Armenia authorities to resolve Karabakh conflict

Saudi Arabia urges political resolution of Syrian crisis

Griezmann on Barcelona decision: Messi lieutenant may play part

Armenia security service chief does not comment on wiretapping investigation

Putin attends Istanbul ceremony for Turk Stream pipeline

WSJ: Zuckerberg warns Facebook employees over working "at war”

ARF Armenia: No need to move debate on CSTO chief to dimension of personal attributes

EU Council supports draft treaty on Brexit conditions

Iran’s President: Iran not to bow to US

Acting PM Pashinyan on ties with Belarus: Such relations with Armenia will no longer be

Russia, Turkey, Iran to discuss Syria in Kazakhstan

At least 80 killed in California fires

Dietary fat is good? Dietary fat is bad? Coming to consensus

Protest staged outside Armenia government building, in support of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijan

Acting Premier: There are 3 million “PMs” in Armenia

Ucom cuts prices for Samsung smartphones

Drinking too much water could be surprisingly hazardous to your health

RPA: Azerbaijan has no relation to CSTO

Pashinyan: People are going abroad for work to stay in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia to decide on joining coalition after elections

Should you throw away your toothbrush after being sick?

Armenia “Tsarukyan” parliament faction: Needless to link Tsarukyan-Lukashenko warm relations to CSTO

ARF will not be a part of new government

Armenia acting PM: Our political team fulfilled all its commitments to people (PHOTOS)

Armenia new banknotes to be put into circulation as of Thursday (VIDEO)

Karabakh has deep respect toward Armenian Relief Society

Media: New “caravan” of migrants heads to US from El Salvador

President Sahakyan in LA, briefs Armenian clergy on Karabakh conflict

Bookmakers’ view on Liechtenstein vs. Armenia clash

Weightlifting is good for your heart, study says

Bright Armenia Party: Ex-ruling political force’s “brand” is in very bad condition

Israel’s Netanyahu to take over as defense minister too

Armenia’s Mikayelyan places 1st in Finland

Dutch Protestant church tries to protect Armenian family from deportation

President of Ile-de-France region visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Participants of APEC summit fail to agree on final document

China president calls for inclusive, innovative and rule-based world economy

Technical problems at Cairo airport

EU calls to continue investigation into Khashoggi murder

Armenia border villagers block road again, as they demand return of Karen Ghazaryan

US to release full report on Khashoggi murder in two days

4 ways to relieve back pain

Armenia ministry: Upper Lars checkpoint closed, over 600 vehicles stuck near border

Many CSTO members doubt effectiveness of appointing Armenian Secretary General

Argentinean submarine which disappeared a year ago imploded

Trump says no plan to extradite Gulen to Turkey

California now has the most polluted cities in the world

1 dead and more than 100 injured in fuel tax protests in France

Severe eczema may be treated by allergy shots, scientists suggest

Trump awaits briefing on Khashoggi murder with Sec of State Pompeo, CIA Saturday

Saudi women launch protest against abaya

Kylie Jenner rocks skimpy black tank in glamorous Instagram snap

Insomnia does NOT cause an early death, finds study

Suicide bomber blows herself up in Chechnya’s capital

Sweden may become latest country to annul child marriages

Unique Roman signet ring engraved with horses found in Antalya

Armenian President discusses bilateral cooperation issues with his Italian colleague

Stepantsminda-Lars shut down

Selfie saves Texas man from serving up to 99 years in prison

Israeli passenger jet returns back to airport after malfunction found in mid-air

Azerbaijan opposition leaders arrested in capital

Trump predicts Pelosi will be Speaker: ‘She deserves this’

Progress in genetic testing of embryos stokes fears of designer babies

Armenia village stabbing case solved

Almost 50 injured in French fuel protest actions

Trump on Acosta's press pass: If he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out

Armenia First Ombudswoman: No other CSTO member country has right to seek Secretary General’s position now

SANA: At least 40 killed in Deir Ezzor province

Minsk responds to Armenia acting PM’s statement

Iran declares readiness to carry out anti-terrorist operation in Pakistan

Are You a Coffee or Tea Person? It Could Be Down to Your Genetics

Analyst: Armenia trails behind Azerbaijan in development of intellectual capital

Iran, Iraq agree to create free trade zone

Azerbaijan sends note of protest to France amid Karabakh President's visit

Armenia acting PM creating mechanism for incorporating best professionals into public administration

Merkel admits her mistakes in migration policy

White House respects court decision to restore CNN reporter press pass

Hailey Baldwin is making her marriage to Justin Bieber Instagram official

European Parliament urges Amazon to stop selling Soviet-themed merchandise

Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections

Karen Khachanov: Hopefully next year I can qualify directly to ATP Finals

35-year old man jumps off Yerevan bridge

Woman killed during French fuel protest

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired about 700 shots in passing week

Armenia border villagers block road, demand return of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijan

The Times: Russian expected to take over Interpol

Pence: US still hopes for improving relations with China

Lavrov says West attempts to establish new “lodgment” against Russia

Armenia’s “We” alliance unveils logo

Nations League: Armenia’s superb win, in photos (PHOTOS)

Armenia President, Italy military industry company CEO discuss prospects for cooperation

Mother-of-three, 34, loses her EYES and part of her brain just 7 months after dream wedding as surgeons fight to save her from rare fungal infection

New charges brought against jailed Turkish human rights activists

Kanye West donates $150K to family of security guard shot in Robbins

Trump has been questioned