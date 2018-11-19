Iran’s President: Iran not to bow to US

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reaffirmed Iran’s determination to resist foreign pressure, Tasnim News reported.
“We will remain free and independent, and won’t bow our head to the US. Those in the White House should know that our nation is a dignified and great nation,” Rouhani said.
According to him, enemies will not be able to prevent the Iranian people from pursuing their goals, highlighting the US failure to turn November 4 into a bitter experience for Iranians.
The enemies wrongly believe that Iranians would give in to economic and psychological pressure, he said adding while Iran has never started disputes with anyone, the US is seeking revenge after its successive defeats in the region.
“They (Americans) believe that their defeats in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon were caused by the Iranian nation’s steadfastness, but they are mistaken. This is the steadfastness of all Muslim nations. Besides Iran, the nations of Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Lebanon and all of the Muslim world care about their independence, faith and steadfastness,” he added.
According to him, the US could never cut off Iranian ties with its neighbors by driving its oil exports to zero, underscoring that Iran continues to sell crude and strengthen ties with the neighbors, including Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iraq.
“We won’t allow the pressures from the US and Zionists to create big problems for the life of (Iranian) people,” Rouhani concluded.