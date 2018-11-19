Putin attends Istanbul ceremony for Turk Stream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Istanbul, where he will meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
The leaders will take part in the ceremony of completing the construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, RIA Novosti reported.
The construction of the deepwater part of both gas pipelines was completed.
Putin and Erdogan will hold a conversation and will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.
During the current year, Russian and Turkish leaders have already met five times and held phone talks 17 times.