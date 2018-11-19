News
EU urges Taliban to enter into peace talks
EU urges Taliban to enter into peace talks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU called on all parties to the Afghan conflict, particularly the Taliban for peace talks, the EU member states said in a statement. 

“The Council urges all parties to the conflict, in particular the Taliban, to enter into formal peace negotiations. The EU welcomes the Government of Afghanistan's recent initiatives such as the offer of talks without preconditions, and the temporary ceasefire during this year's Eid al-Fitr holiday, which was partially reciprocated by the Taliban,” the statement said.

The EU also regrets that the level of violence in Afghanistan is not easing, since the Taliban did not agree with the proposal to extend the truce and rejected a further cease-fire.

 
