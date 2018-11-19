News
Gazprom to complete offshore section of Turkish Stream
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take a one-day working visit to Turkey on Monday, timed to the completion of construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. According to the Kremlin press service, in Istanbul, the Russian leader, together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will participate in the ceremony in the form of a video conference, TASS reported.

"There will also be a meeting between Putin and Erdogan, during which issues of further development of Russian-Turkish relations and current regional and international problems will be discussed," the press service noted.

The offshore section of the pipeline runs along the bottom of the Black Sea to the coast of Turkey. Its length is 930 km. The pipeline will be continues by a 180-km land transit line to the border of Turkey with neighboring countries.

The first line will be designed for the Turkish market, the second - for gas supply to the countries of South and Southeast Europe. The capacity of each line is 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2019.

Gazprom announced the completion of deep-sea laying of the offshore section of the first Turkish Stream in April 2018.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
