Armenia's acting Defense Minister arrives in Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

Armenia's acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan arrived in Afghanistan for an official visit, the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebok page.
"Afghanistan's Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami received Armenia's acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan. The Ministers discussed the regional developments, the military-political situation in the country, the mission of the Armenian peacekeepers and other issues. Davit Tonoyan offered to discuss the possibilities of teaching Afghan students in Armenia and the deepening of humanitarian cooperation in the context of the development of bilateral relations.
During the meeting Davit Tonoyan thanked his colleague for warm reception. In his turn, Mr. Tariq Shah Bahrami thanked Davit Tonoyan for his visit as well as for the mission of the Armenian peacekeepers, "Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote.