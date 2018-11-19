News
Netanyahu declares end to coalition crisis
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday declared an end to the crisis threatening Israel's governing coalition, saying that was pleased with his successful efforts to prevent the dissolution of the government, Haaretz reported.

“I spoke with the leaders of the coalition parties, and I am happy to see that my efforts have borne fruit. We have a whole year with a lot to do,” he says.

“But in order to continue together we must show coalition discipline — no one can go rogue. Cabinet meetings must not become a tool for leaks and political slurs,” he adds.
