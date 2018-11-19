News
Red Cross worker, 3 police dead in attack in southern Mexico
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A Red Cross paramedic was killed and six others wounded in a rare attack by a gang of young gunmen on a Red Cross aid distribution event in southern Mexico, AP reported.

Three police officers providing security at the event also died in the attack Sunday in the township of Taxco, in the southern state of Guerrero.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said Monday that the attack involved 20 men aged between 18 and 20.

Alvarez said the attackers, wearing fake military-style uniforms, arrived in five pickups and SUVs and opened fire indiscriminately on poor families, police and Red Cross volunteers. A police officer and two residents were also wounded in the attack.

While gangs have sometimes attacked ambulances to finish off wounded rivals, direct attacks on paramedics are rare in Mexico.

The attack occurred as the Red Cross personnel were distributing blankets, jackets and aid packages to help poor families make it through the winter cold.

Guerrero Gov. Hector Astudillo said Sunday the nature of the event and the victims suggested the attack “is an irrational act that verges on terrorism.”

Alvarez said no previous direct attack on Red Cross personnel had been recorded In Guerrero, a state plagued by drug growing and trafficking.

The Mexican Red Cross said in a statement “the attack on our personnel not only affects our organization, but also affects the beneficiaries, because they are people who hope to get help to mitigate their suffering.”
