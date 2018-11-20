Saudi king makes no mention of Khashoggi murder in his speech

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday gave his first major speech since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, The Associated Press reported.
In his annual policy speech, the king focused on the war in Yemen, security for Palestinians, stability in the oil market, countering rival Iran, and job creation for Saudis.
Also, he expressed support for his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but made no mention of the allegations that the young royal had ordered the killing of Khashoggi.
On October 2, The Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi had entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to validate documents, but had gone missing. It was argued that he was killed there for writing articles that criticize Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, however, had denied these accusations claiming that the journalist had disappeared after leaving the consulate. But subsequently, Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi was killed at the consulate.