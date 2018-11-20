News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Newspaper: Crisis at CSTO gets worse
Newspaper: Crisis at CSTO gets worse
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The closer gets December 6, when leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries shall meet again, the crisis regarding a new CSTO Secretary General gets that much worse, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper of Armenia reported.

“However, the Zhoghovurd daily’s sources claim it is not ruled out that the matter again might not be settled on December 6, but rather they [might] try to buy time at the CSTO until 2020: the end of the term  allocated to Armenia [for heading the CSTO].

“In any case, the say of the RF [Russian Federation] will be decisive in this matter,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Belarus arms sales to Azerbaijan contradict spirit of CSTO
“Our position is clear. We condemn these deals...
 Former minister: Armenia must keep position of CSTO secretary until the end of its term
In terms of the general secretary there was a huge hastiness expressed…
ARF Armenia: No need to move debate on CSTO chief to dimension of personal attributes
With respect to the recent reciprocal statements by Armenia and Belarus…
 Acting PM Pashinyan on ties with Belarus: Such relations with Armenia will no longer be
Because we are a people with a millennial history…
 RPA: Azerbaijan has no relation to CSTO
Baghdasaryan suggested that the upcoming December 6th is unlikely to be a friendly get-together...
 Armenia “Tsarukyan” parliament faction: Needless to link Tsarukyan-Lukashenko warm relations to CSTO
All opportunities need to be utilized at international platforms for the benefit of Armenia and its people…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news