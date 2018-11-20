Newspaper: Crisis at CSTO gets worse

YEREVAN. – The closer gets December 6, when leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries shall meet again, the crisis regarding a new CSTO Secretary General gets that much worse, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper of Armenia reported.

“However, the Zhoghovurd daily’s sources claim it is not ruled out that the matter again might not be settled on December 6, but rather they [might] try to buy time at the CSTO until 2020: the end of the term allocated to Armenia [for heading the CSTO].

“In any case, the say of the RF [Russian Federation] will be decisive in this matter,” Zhoghovurd wrote.