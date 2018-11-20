Riyadh to explore alternative weapons supplies

Saudi Arabia is ready to explore alternative weapons supplies as its allies rejected to cooperate amid the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Arabian FM Adel al-Jubeir said in an interview to Asharq Al-Awsat.
According to him, the Kingdom is committed to protect its territory, borders and people against any regional threat and it prefer to purchase weapons from the allied states, since this is part of the program of strategic relations with them, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, the German government announced the cessation of arms supplies to Saudi Arabia amid Khashoggi case. The US Senate has also made statements with the proposal to suspend the sale of arms to Riyadh.