From Armenia’s Kajaran to Afghanistan: Interview with only Armenian woman working at NATO
From Armenia’s Kajaran to Afghanistan: Interview with only Armenian woman working at NATO
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society
Author: Aida Hovhannisyan  


Ashkhen Gevorgyan has been living in Afghanistan for the past 3.5 years, and she works for NATO as a human resources consultant.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am via video talk, Gevorgyan said when applying for the job, she had not imagined that she would be the one to be chosen for it.

“I didn’t believe that a representative of Armenia could be hired by an international organization,” Gevorgyan said, in particular. “But in fact, I was able to get to where I am on my own.”

Gevorgyan is originally from Armenia’s Kajaran town, but she had moved to capital city Yerevan at a young age. Her first specialty is English and French translations. Subsequently, she graduated from the American University of Armenia with a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Even though her work contract with NATO was initially for one year, she is able to continuously extend the contract, thanks to working admirably.

Gevorgyan said she had easily adapted to Afghanistan because she likes her job and the team she works with very much. Armenian peacekeepers serving in Afghanistan also help her a lot.

“It’s thanks to them that I have this job today, since an Armenian can work wherever she has a peacekeeping contingent,” she added. “I’m very proud of our boys.”

To note, Ashkhen Gevorgyan is the only Armenian woman currently working at NATO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
