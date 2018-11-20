Armenia ballet dancer dies 14 days after road accident

Vahagn Margaryan, a dancer at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has died Tuesday morning at a Yerevan hospital.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the friends of the 23-year-old ballet dancer. The said medical center also confirmed this information.

On November 6, two cars had collided on the Yerevan-Ashtarak motorway. As a result, the driver and four passengers of one of these vehicles had suffered injuries and were hospitalized. Vahagn Margaryan also was in this car, and among the injured.