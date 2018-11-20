News
Tuesday
November 20
News
Armenia ballet dancer dies 14 days after road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Vahagn Margaryan, a dancer at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has died Tuesday morning at a Yerevan hospital.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforementioned from the friends of the 23-year-old ballet dancer. The said medical center also confirmed this information.

On November 6, two cars had collided on the Yerevan-Ashtarak motorway. As a result, the driver and four passengers of one of these vehicles had suffered injuries and were hospitalized. Vahagn Margaryan also was in this car, and among the injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
