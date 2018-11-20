News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.09
EUR
554.26
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, 2 dead
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, 2 dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Two people have died after a road accident Tuesday, in Armenia’s Ararat province.

At around 4։30am, a car crashed into the back of a truck that was parked on the side of the road, on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway.

According to shamshyan.com, the 68- and 30-year-old passengers of this car died on the spot, while its 36-year-old driver was hospitalized in capital city Yerevan; he is in very critical condition.

It took the rescuer workers more than an hour to be able to remove the bodies of the dead out of the car, and with special equipment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ballet dancer dies 14 days after road accident
Margaryan, 23, was a performer at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater…
 California wildfires seen costing insurers up to $13 billion
Couple dies on the way to their wedding in US
Schurtz and Kearney were on their way to their wedding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the time of the accident.,,,
 At least 80 killed in California fires
63 of the 80 bodies have already been identified...
 1 dead and more than 100 injured in fuel tax protests in France
They were seen on BFMTV talking with riot police when the officers suddenly raised their shields and pushed the group back...
 Selfie saves Texas man from serving up to 99 years in prison
Precopia said he couldn’t recall the last time he spoke to the woman, whom he dated in high school...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news