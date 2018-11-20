Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, 2 dead

Two people have died after a road accident Tuesday, in Armenia’s Ararat province.

At around 4։30am, a car crashed into the back of a truck that was parked on the side of the road, on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway.

According to shamshyan.com, the 68- and 30-year-old passengers of this car died on the spot, while its 36-year-old driver was hospitalized in capital city Yerevan; he is in very critical condition.

It took the rescuer workers more than an hour to be able to remove the bodies of the dead out of the car, and with special equipment.