Armenia’s Pashinyan: We expect vote of confidence for next 5 years
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We expect vote of confidence for next 5 years
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – As of November 1, we have fulfilled the obligations assumed before the people, and without exception.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the abovementioned at his press conference on Tuesday. Also, he presented what they had promised the people, and what they had fulfilled.

In addition, Pashinyan noted that his political team expected a vote of confidence in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election, in order to take on the responsibility for governing the country for the next five years.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.

The ruling Civil Contract Party—in which acting PM Nikol Pashinyan is a member—will run for parliament as part of the My Step alliance, and Pashinyan heads the electoral list of this bloc.
Հայերեն and Русский
