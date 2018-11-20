News
Armenia acting Premier: There are signs of invigoration in investments
Armenia acting Premier: There are signs of invigoration in investments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – There already are signs of invigoration in the domain of investments.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the aforementioned at his press conference on Tuesday.

Pashinyan noted that he considered the eradication of monopolies in the country to be the biggest success in the sphere economy during his tenure. 

“[As] the second one, I consider the fight against corruption,” he stressed, in particular. “[And] I consider the fight against shadow [economy] to be the next economic success.”

As for the failures in Armenia’s economy, the acting PM said: “I consider the biggest failure and problem [the fact] that our ongoing policy on mining (…) is creating a certain negative backdrop to the investment climate [in the country].”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
