News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Rome police demolish powerful Casamonica clan villas
Rome police demolish powerful Casamonica clan villas
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Over 600 Rome officers municipal police launched on Tuesday a large-scale operation to confiscate and demolish eight villas in the east of the Italian capital illegally built by members of the powerful Casamonica mafia clan.

The Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, announced the beginning of the operation,  as she arrived at the scene with the police and personally took control of the ongoing, ANSA reported

 "Today we are clearing and knocking down eight illegal villas," Raggi, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said via Facebook.

All villas were illegally built on municipal lands by members of the Casamonica clan in the 1990s. Attempts to confiscate buildings and evict tenants have already been made by metropolitan law enforcement officers, but later representatives of the criminal gang settled in these villas again.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Red Cross worker, 3 police dead in attack in southern Mexico
Three police officers providing security at the event also died in the attack Sunday in the township of Taxco...
 Rare animal skeletons dating back to 1880 stolen from Sydney University
Armenia drops criminal investigation against Kevin Oksuz
The general prosecution of Armenia has dropped the criminal investigation against Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz...
 Armenia residents suspected of crypto scam in UK
They appear to have been behind the scam Cryptobank UK...
 Azerbaijani ex-policeman, who likely killed woman in elevator, detained
16-year-old stabbed in Armenia village school
The teen was transported to hospital...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news