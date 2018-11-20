News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
RPA is ready to work with authorities
RPA is ready to work with authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia is ready for cooperation with the other political forces, including Nikol Pashinyan-led Civil Contract party, representative of RPA Gagik Minasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to Minasyan, for the effective functioning of the political system, a real opposition should be represented in the parliament, which can not only criticize, but also offer alternative programs, including in the spirit of cooperation.

“In the National Assembly a force must be represented that will be capable of constructive opposition. Such a force can be the Republican Party of Armenia, which, unlike some forces, is consistent in its decisions and approaches and does not change political preferences based on short-term benefits and motivations, ”the member of the dissolved parliament noted.

Gagik Minasyan pointed to serious challenges in terms of foreign policy, internal security and economy.

Eleven political forces, including RPA, are running in the snap parliamentary election set for December 9.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CIS observation mission in Armenia will start its work on November 22
The 70-member mission will meet with the head of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We expect vote of confidence for next 5 years
The acting PM presented what they had promised the people, and what they had fulfilled…
 Members of Russian State Duma to observe early parliamentary elections in Armenia
The delegation of the State Duma will be there, all the political groups will be represented in the delegation...
 Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission registers proportional lists of all 11 political forces
Prosperous Armenia to decide on joining coalition after elections
The politician went on insisting that the people will decide...
 ARF will not be a part of new government
This was the reason the party failed to solve many tasks...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news