Armenia's acting PM wants to clarify commitments within CSTO
Armenia's acting PM wants to clarify commitments within CSTO
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The issue of appointing a CSTO secretary general is not of paramount importance, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a media conference on Tuesday.

“I hope we realize that the issue of the Secretary General is not a number one problem. There are more global and important matters, our commitments within the CSTO. In this context, the issue of the secretary general takes a back seat. What do we call the guarantees of our security, how much is our security ensured? We have to understand what commitments we have, and what obligations our partners have,” Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
