Armenia has new ambassador in Turkmenistan

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has signed an executive order.
Accordingly, based on the acting Prime Minister’s proposal—and under the Constitution, Garnik Badalyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, public relations department of the presidential staff informed.
Badalyan’s respective diplomatic residence will be in Ashgabat, the Turkmen capital city.
And with another presidential decree, Vladimir Badalyan has been recalled from his capacity as Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.