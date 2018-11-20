Sarkissian: Armenia and Latvia are friendly countries which share same values

YEREVAN. – The new ambassador of Latvia to Armenia, Ingrīda Levrence—with diplomatic residence in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, on Tuesday presented her credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.
Sarkissian congratulated the newly appointed ambassador, wished her productive work, and expressed the confidence that as a seasoned diplomat, she will use her professional skills and knowledge to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, public relations department of the presidential staff informed.
According to the President, Armenia and Latvia are friendly countries which share the same values and have similar approaches and positions on numerous matters. As per Sarkissian, all this creates a good foundation for the expansion and deepening of relations. In particular, the President stressed the importance of a full utilization of the existing potential in the economic domain and of productive cooperation within the framework of the European Union.