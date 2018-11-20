News
Armenia’s Pashinyan on Iran: I hope our American associates treat our situation with understanding
Armenia’s Pashinyan on Iran: I hope our American associates treat our situation with understanding
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We have stated our views on relations with Iran, and we see no need to make any changes to them.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the aforesaid at his press conference on Tuesday. He said this reflecting on the US Embassy statement, according to which a group of American experts on the policy of sanctions against Iran had visited Armenia in recent times.

“We need to intensively develop those relations, and those relations should be mutually beneficial,” Pashinyan noted, in particular. “We should not only maintain, but also develop the good level of relations.

“We have presented our interests in Armenian-Iranian and Armenian-Georgian relations. I hope that our American associates are treating our situation and policy with understanding because developing Armenian-American relations at a good pace is very important to us.”
