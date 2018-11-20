News
Dollar still losing ground in Armenia
Dollar still losing ground in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.70/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.39 from Monday, the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia informed.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 553.96 (down by AMD 0.30), that of one British pound totaled AMD 622.16 (down by AMD 2.01), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.38 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 223.78, AMD 19,036.76 and AMD 13,152.44 respectively.
