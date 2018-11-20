NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.11.2018

https://news.am/eng/news/482008.html

ARMENIA’S PASHINYAN TO BELARUS

We are not setting a task of a change in the CSTO charter. We are asking: What does it mean the fact that you are selling weapons to a country that threatens to seize our capital city? And we will get the answer to that question, acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforementioned at his press conference on Tuesday. He said this commenting on his recent “battle of words” with Belarus.

“It’s written in the CSTO charter that they are politico-military allies,” he said, in particular. “We are not setting a task of a change in the charter; we are setting a task of a change in practice. We are saying it’s strange, at the least, that they [Belarus] tell the closed conversation to the adversary [Azerbaijan] of the country [Armenia] that is a party of the alliance [the CSTO], [and] which [Azerbaijan] announces that it will capture the capital city of Armenia. Are you selling the weapon [to them] so that they capture our capital city?”

And when asked about the Russian president’s position on the present-day situation at the CSTO, Pashinyan said: “I consider the Russian Federation’s position to be very constructive.”

Earlier it was reported that Belarus and Azerbaijan were preparing a contract for the supply of the next batch of Belarusian military equipment.

ALEXIS OHANIAN ABOUT HIS NEW BRAND

Well-known American Armenian internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently introduced his new product: the Armenian brandy, Shakmat.

Also, the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital had noted that there were only 2,400 bottles in the first run of this product.

Ohanian has now posted a photo on Instagram, and which was taken during his visit to Armenia this year.

He had planted a tree at a park in capital city Yerevan, and he posted the respective photo on Instagram.

“Shakmat will not only be many people’s first taste of Armenia, but it’ll also help with the reforestation of Armenia,” Alexis Ohanian commented, in particular, regarding this photo.

ARMENIA BALLET DANCER DIES

Vahagn Margaryan, a dancer at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has died Tuesday morning at a Yerevan hospital.

On November 6, two cars had collided on the Yerevan-Ashtarak motorway. As a result, the driver and four passengers of one of these vehicles had suffered injuries and were hospitalized. Vahagn Margaryan also was in this car, and among the injured.

TONOYAN ARRIVES IN AFGHANISTAN

Armenia's acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan arrived in Afghanistan for an official visit, the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebok page.

Afghanistan's Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami received Armenia's acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan. The Ministers discussed the regional developments, the military-political situation in the country, the mission of the Armenian peacekeepers and other issues.

Davit Tonoyan also met in Afghanistan with the Resolute Support Mission Deputy Commander, General Salvatore Camporeale.

General briefed the Armenian minister on troops and peculiarities of the service. Salvatore Camporeale thanked Tonoyan for excellent training of the Armenian peacekeepers.

CEC REGISTERS LISTS OF 11 POLITICAL FORCES

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission registered proportional lists of all 11 political forces willing to participate in the early parliamentary elections.