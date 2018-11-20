News
Tuesday
November 20
Tuesday
November 20
Russian Embassy sends 70 notes to London over Skripals’ fate
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Russian embassy in London has sent 70 notes and letters to the British authorities since the incident in Salisbury over Sergei and Yulia Skripals, but the British side is still hiding information, RIA Novosti reported referring to the diplomatic mission.

The embassy said it had sent more than 70 notes of verbales and letters to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the Home Office and the Police, the source noted.

According to the embassy, Russia, as before, is determined to establish the true causes of what happened in Salisbury and will continue to require the British authorities to provide full information about the incident, provide access to our citizens and proceed to a genuinely open investigation with the participation of Russian experts.

Sergei Skripal who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. Police said they were exposed to a nerve agent. London claimed that the Novichok-class toxin had been developed in Russia.
