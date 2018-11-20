Lithuania to consider leaving Interpol if Russian elected

The Lithuanian Seimas adopted a resolution on the possibility of leaving Interpol, if the Russian leader Alexander Prokopchuk is elected the head of the organization, tellerreport said.
A total of 88 deputies voted for with 7 abstained.
Three days ago, it became known that the French authorities closed the case of the disappearance of the former head of Interpol, Meng Hongwei.
On October 7, Chinese authorities reported the arrest of 64-year-old Meng Hongwei on suspicion of violating the law. Russian Alexander Prokopchuk is favourite to be the next head of Interpol, the Times reported.
The second candidate for the presidency of the international criminal police organization will be the current acting President of Interpol, Kim Jong Yang of South Korea.